Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 6,482 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,913,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $230,854,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $12,598,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

