Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$40.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$31.78 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

