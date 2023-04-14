Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.26 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $126.26 million and $11.02 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,865,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

