Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNRRY. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

