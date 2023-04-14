Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

