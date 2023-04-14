KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

