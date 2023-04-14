KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

