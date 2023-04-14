KeyCorp Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $162.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.74.

Shares of PPG opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $141.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

