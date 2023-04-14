Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,157 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

