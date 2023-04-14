Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 22,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.