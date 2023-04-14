Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 20,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

