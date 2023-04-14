Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
KEN opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s payout ratio is 48.10%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
