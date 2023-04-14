Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

KMPR stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

