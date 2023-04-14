Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.78 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

