Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after acquiring an additional 697,288 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

