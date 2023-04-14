KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 746,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

IPG stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

