KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

