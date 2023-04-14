Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.79. The stock had a trading volume of 317,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,007. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average is $247.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

