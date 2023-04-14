Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 23,507,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,145,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

