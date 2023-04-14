Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,087. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

