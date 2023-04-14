Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,837 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.44. 4,391,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,797,189. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

