Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.14. 1,296,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

