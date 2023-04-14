Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.14. 427,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,297. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

