Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $316.97. 27,654,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,798,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

