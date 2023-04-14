Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.95 ($0.10). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,276,563 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £221.27 million, a PE ratio of 827.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.62.

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($36,334.37). 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

