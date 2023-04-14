Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.95 ($0.10). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,276,563 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £221.27 million, a PE ratio of 827.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.62.
Insider Transactions at Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
Featured Articles
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.