JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 880 ($10.90) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.65) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

JTC stock opened at GBX 738.50 ($9.15) on Tuesday. JTC has a one year low of GBX 563 ($6.97) and a one year high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,770.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 710.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

