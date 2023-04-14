JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.80.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

