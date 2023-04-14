Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,844.95

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $17,844.95 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04723619 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,457.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

