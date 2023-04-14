JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. Xometry has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.