Jefferies Financial Group Trims The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Target Price to $77.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

HIG opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.