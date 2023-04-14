Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Palomar by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

