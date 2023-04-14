JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

