Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 170,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 42,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Japan Gold

(Get Rating)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.