Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. 59,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.