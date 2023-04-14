Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 55,411 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,411 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $215,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $317.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,916,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,626,113. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

