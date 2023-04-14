Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $73,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $398.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

