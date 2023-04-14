Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $87,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 1,702,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.