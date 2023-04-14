Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $103.77. The stock had a trading volume of 151,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,411. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

