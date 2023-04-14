JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JAKK. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.16.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

