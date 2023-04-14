iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 161,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

