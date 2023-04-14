iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $419.89 and last traded at $420.30. Approximately 863,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,043,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.13.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.20.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXX was launched on Jul 10, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.
