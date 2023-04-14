iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 487.3% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

Shares of UAE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

