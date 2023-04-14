iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 40,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 55,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

