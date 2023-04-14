iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

