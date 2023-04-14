IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $402,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $402,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,456,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. StockNews.com raised shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

