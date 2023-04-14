IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $955,102.50 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $333.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

