iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Down 2.6%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.19. 174,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 165,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 33.42% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

