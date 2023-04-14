Iofina (LON:IOF) PT Raised to GBX 40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37.50 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Iofina Trading Down 2.4 %

LON IOF opened at GBX 28.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Iofina has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The stock has a market cap of £54.30 million, a P/E ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93.

Get Iofina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iofina

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,195.05). Insiders own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.