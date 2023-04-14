Investors Buy High Volume of Karyopharm Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,904 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $231,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,398. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.