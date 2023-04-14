Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Price Performance
LON IVPB remained flat at GBX 134.50 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a PE ratio of -2,241.67.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio
