Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IVPB remained flat at GBX 134.50 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a PE ratio of -2,241.67.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

